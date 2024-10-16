Toumei Co. Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

Toumei Co. Ltd. (JP:4439) has released an update.

Toumei Co. Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, with net sales rising by 16.5% and operating profit surging by 40.3% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a substantial hike in annual dividends per share from 13 yen to 28 yen, reflecting its robust financial health. Investors can look forward to continued growth as Toumei forecasts further increases in net sales and profits for the upcoming fiscal year.

