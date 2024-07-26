ToughBuilt Industries Appoints New Audit Committee Chair

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) just unveiled an update.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has appointed Monica Pitterle, a CPA with a diverse background in financial leadership roles, as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Recognized as an “audit committee financial expert,” her significant experience across various industries, including high-profile positions at Comcast/Time Warner and ADC Telecommunications, underscores her ability to enhance the company’s financial governance. Pitterle’s appointment is anticipated to greatly benefit ToughBuilt Industries and its shareholders with her expertise until the next annual stockholders’ meeting.

