Touchwood Entertainment Triumphs with Four Awards at EEMAX Global 2025

The latest announcement is out from Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. ( (IN:TOUCHWOOD) ).

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. has achieved significant recognition by winning four prestigious awards at the EEMAX Global 2025 in Udaipur, reinforcing its status as India’s top event management company. The awards, which are highly regarded in the experiential industry, were won in categories such as Excellence in Wedding Decor and Reception Ceremony of the Year, highlighting the company’s dedication to excellence and its strong industry positioning.

More about Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.

Touchwood Entertainment Limited, headquartered in Delhi and established in 1997, is a leading company in the event management industry. It specializes in event planning, marketing, and production services, offering end-to-end solutions for corporate, social, and political events with a focus on personalized service and impressive setups.

Average Trading Volume: 34,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.1B INR

