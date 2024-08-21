Touchstone’s Trinity Shares Holding Slightly Reduced

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has released an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has announced a reduction in the number of Trinity Shares subject to a Letter of Intent due to a sale by shareholder Andrew Byles, now representing 2.42% of Trinity’s issued share capital. Combined with other commitments, Touchstone now holds about 41.29% of Trinity’s shares. This development is part of ongoing efforts related to Touchstone’s acquisition offer for Trinity Exploration & Production Plc.

