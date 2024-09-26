Touchstar Reviews Strategic Options, Signals Growth Confidence

Touchstar (GB:TST) has released an update.

Touchstar PLC, a supplier of mobile data computing solutions, has announced a strategic review that could lead to a potential sale of the company amidst a 50% increase in interim dividend, signaling confidence in its financial health. Despite a 6.7% revenue decrease in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, the company reports trading ahead of management expectations with a strong cash position and continued investment in growth. The company’s commitment to shareholder value, employee opportunities, and customer service is underscored as they explore various strategic options.

