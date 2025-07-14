Touch Ventures Reports June 2025 Net Tangible Asset Backing and Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Touch Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:TVL) ) has provided an update.

Touch Ventures Ltd. reported a net tangible asset backing of A$82.0 million as of June 30, 2025, a slight decrease from the prior month. The company’s cash and term deposits constitute a significant portion of its net asset value. Recent strategic decisions include the sale of PlanPay’s assets, leading to a 14.7% indirect interest in PlannedPay Pty Ltd, and the decision not to participate in a new equity round for Sendle, resulting in a write-down of its investment in Sendle to nil. These moves reflect Touch Ventures’ ongoing portfolio adjustments and have implications for its financial positioning and future investment strategy.

More about Touch Ventures Ltd.

Touch Ventures Ltd. operates in the investment industry, focusing on strategic investments in innovative companies. The company primarily engages in venture capital activities, investing in early-stage companies with growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 415,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about TVL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue