Toubani Resources’ Substantial Holdings Update

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:TRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Toubani Resources Limited has experienced changes in its substantial holdings, as reported by Perennial Value Management Limited. HSBC has made several transactions involving buying and selling shares in the market, resulting in fluctuations in voting power. The company’s voting power decreased due to the issuance of new securities as part of a placement announced earlier in the year, impacting its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TRE) stock is a Buy with a A$1.25 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 506,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.01M

