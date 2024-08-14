Toubani Resources Director’s Holdings Update

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited announced a change in Director Daniel Callow’s interests, reporting the expiry of 333,333 options priced at C$0.75. Following the expiry, Callow still holds over 4.4 million fully paid ordinary shares and 1.58 million options across various expiry dates and prices. The change occurred without any monetary transaction and did not involve any trades during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:TRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.