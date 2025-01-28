Totm Technologies to Hold EGM for Board Restructuring

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Totm Technologies Limited ( (SG:42F) ) has shared an update.

Totm Technologies Limited has acknowledged a requisition notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) following a request by several shareholders. The meeting will address resolutions to remove two directors, Mr. Aw Eng Hai and Mr. Dhanie Tri Indrasto, and appoint three new independent directors: Mr. Siek Wei Ting, Ryan, Mr. Tan Ser Ko, and Ms. Tan San-Ju. This indicates a significant shift in the company’s board composition, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Totm Technologies Limited

Totm Technologies Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, and it operates in the technology sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, offers various technological solutions, although specific products or market focus are not detailed in the release.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,618,822

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$34.12M

Learn more about 42F stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.