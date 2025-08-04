Totm Technologies Explores Collaboration with Quranium SA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Totm Technologies Limited ( (SG:42F) ) is now available.
Totm Technologies Limited has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Quranium SA, a Swiss technology company, to explore potential collaborations in post-quantum cryptography and blockchain technologies. This partnership aims to develop innovative solutions for secure digital identity verification and related infrastructure, with the MOU effective for an initial six-month period. The agreement is non-exclusive and may lead to further definitive agreements, impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning.
More about Totm Technologies Limited
Totm Technologies Limited is a Singapore-based company involved in the technology sector, focusing on secure digital identity verification and authentication solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 8,670,231
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: S$34.12M
For a thorough assessment of 42F stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.