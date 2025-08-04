Totm Technologies Explores Collaboration with Quranium SA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Totm Technologies Limited ( (SG:42F) ) is now available.

Totm Technologies Limited has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Quranium SA, a Swiss technology company, to explore potential collaborations in post-quantum cryptography and blockchain technologies. This partnership aims to develop innovative solutions for secure digital identity verification and related infrastructure, with the MOU effective for an initial six-month period. The agreement is non-exclusive and may lead to further definitive agreements, impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning.

More about Totm Technologies Limited

Totm Technologies Limited is a Singapore-based company involved in the technology sector, focusing on secure digital identity verification and authentication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,670,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$34.12M

