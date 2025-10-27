TotalEnergies Executes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has shared an update.

TotalEnergies SE announced the repurchase of its own shares between October 20 and October 24, 2025, as authorized by its shareholders. The company acquired a total of 1,839,351 shares at a weighted average price of 53.210768 EUR per share, amounting to approximately 97.87 million EUR. This move is part of TotalEnergies’ strategy to manage its capital structure and could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets a range of energies including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. The company, with over 100,000 employees, operates in about 120 countries and focuses on providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

Learn more about TTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue