Total Metals Corp. Corrects Acquisition Details and Closes $10M Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) has provided an announcement.

Total Metals Corp. announced a correction to its previous news release regarding the acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining. The acquisition involves a purchase price of $9.25 million, with a combination of common shares and cash considerations. This strategic acquisition aligns with Total Metals’ focus on exploration-stage properties with high-grade potential and operational synergies with its Electrolode Project. Additionally, the company completed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising $10 million to support the acquisition and further exploration activities. The financing enhances Total Metals’ financial position and supports its strategic growth initiatives in a favorable gold price environment.

More about Total Metals

Total Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in acquiring and managing mining projects, with a particular emphasis on gold exploration and related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 159,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$29.44M

For a thorough assessment of TT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue