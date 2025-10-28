Total Metals Corp. Completes Strategic Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) is now available.

Total Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation for CAD $9.25 million. This acquisition, which includes over 300,000 ounces of gold in mineral resource estimates, positions Total Metals for significant growth through exploration drilling and potential partnerships for ore processing. The projects’ proximity to existing infrastructure and high-grade mineralization offers a promising development pathway, enhancing the company’s strategic fit with its existing Electrolode Project.

Total Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with gold projects and is strategically positioned in regions with established mining infrastructure, which aids in cost-effective operations and potential growth.

Average Trading Volume: 159,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$29.44M

