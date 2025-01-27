Tosei Corporation Announces New Audit & Supervisory Board Member Candidates

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Tosei ( (JP:8923) ).

Tosei Corporation announced its decision to propose the nomination of candidates for the Audit & Supervisory Board at its upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. This move involves reappointing two current members, Toshinori Kuroda and Tatsuki Nagano, and introducing Satoshi Ikeda as a new candidate. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure robust oversight and governance, which may reassure investors and stakeholders regarding the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

More about Tosei

Tosei Corporation operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, investment, and management. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange, indicating its strategic market focus on both domestic and international investors.

YTD Price Performance: 48.17%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $746.3M

