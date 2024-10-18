Toscafund Adjusts Stake in Nexxen International Ltd

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd has seen a change in its voting rights structure with Toscafund Asset Management LLP reducing its stake. The fund’s voting rights attached to shares and financial instruments have decreased from 12.78% to 11.92%, following an acquisition or disposal of these rights. This shift highlights potential strategic adjustments in Toscafund’s investment approach towards Nexxen.

For further insights into GB:NEXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.