Tortilla Mexican Grill Announces Interim Results

Tortilla Mexican Grill Ltd. (GB:MEX) has released an update.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC, Europe’s largest fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain, is set to release its interim results for the first half of 2024 on September 25th. An in-person analyst presentation will follow, with a webcast for investors on September 27th, where questions can be submitted in advance or during the event. The company, known for its sustainable practices and global expansion, serves over 7 million meals annually across numerous locations, and continues to grow through acquisitions and partnerships.

For further insights into GB:MEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.