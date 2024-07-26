Torr Metals Sues BC Government Over Permit Denial

Torr Metals Inc (TSE:TMET) has released an update.

Torr Metals Inc. has launched a lawsuit against the BC government for denying an exploration permit at its Latham Copper Project in the Golden Triangle area, despite prior agreements and extensive consultation with the Tahltan Nation. The company’s CEO, Malcolm Dorsey, expressed concern over the fairness and stability of the region’s exploration framework, especially when the demand for critical minerals like copper is rising for clean energy and infrastructure.

