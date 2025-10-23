Torque Metals Raises $386,695 Through Share Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Torque Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TOR) ).

Torque Metals Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has successfully raised $386,695 through the issuance of 1,546,781 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares were issued upon the exercise of unlisted share options, reflecting the company’s compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 and signaling a strategic financial maneuver to bolster its capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TOR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Torque Metals Ltd. stock, see the AU:TOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Torque Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,465,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$175.4M

For detailed information about TOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue