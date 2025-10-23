Torque Metals Ltd. Quotes New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Torque Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TOR) ) has provided an announcement.

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 1,546,781 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, which could have implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TOR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Torque Metals Ltd. stock, see the AU:TOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Torque Metals Ltd.

Torque Metals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and sale of metals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,465,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$175.4M

