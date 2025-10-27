Torque Metals Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Torque Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TOR) ) has shared an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to opt for electronic communications to reduce administrative costs, providing access to meeting materials via email and online platforms.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TOR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Torque Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,424,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$135.3M



