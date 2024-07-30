Torque Metals Expands Gold and Lithium Ventures

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has significantly expanded its mining portfolio this quarter, acquiring options for a 250km² tenement package in the WA Goldfields, which could grow its landholdings to approximately 1,200km². The company has also made progress at its Paris Gold Project with a 10,000m drilling campaign revealing new gold zones and plans for further exploration and resource estimation. Additionally, Torque is looking to increase its stake in the lithium market with applications for more tenements to expand the New Dawn Lithium Project.

