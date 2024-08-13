Torque Metals Completes Key Paris Gold Drilling

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd has wrapped up a significant phase of diamond drilling at its Paris Gold Project in Western Australia, with 1,106m drilled to enhance the forthcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The eagerly awaited assay results from the core samples are expected by late August, which will precede an extensive 7,000m reverse circulation drilling program. The company is also conducting soil sampling on new targets, with updates anticipated to drive a potentially exciting end to the year for the project and its investors.

