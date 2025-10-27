Toro Energy Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toro Energy ( (AU:TOE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Toro Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders can participate in person or by proxy, with specific instructions provided for voting. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s strategic directions and decisions that may impact its market positioning and future operations.

More about Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on uranium exploration and development. The company is involved in advancing its projects to meet the growing demand for nuclear energy.

YTD Price Performance: 97.78%

Average Trading Volume: 530,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$53.53M

