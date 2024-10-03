Topps Tiles Faces CMA Scrutiny After Acquisition

Topps Tiles (GB:TPT) has released an update.

Topps Tiles PLC, the UK’s largest tile specialist, has been issued an initial enforcement order by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after its recent £9 million acquisition of CTD Tiles. The order mandates that Topps Tiles must keep the newly acquired CTD business separate from its core operations and halt any further integration efforts until the CMA concludes its review process. The company is coordinating with the CMA to comply with the order and will update the market in due course.

