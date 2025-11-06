Topicus.com Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Revenue Growth

Topicus.Com, Inc. ( (TOITF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Topicus.Com, Inc. presented to its investors.

Topicus.com Inc. is a company that specializes in acquiring, managing, and building vertical market software businesses, and is listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TOI’.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Topicus.com Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue but faced a net loss primarily due to accounting adjustments related to its investment in Asseco. Despite the loss, the company showed strong cash flow performance.

The company reported a 24% increase in revenue to €387.9 million compared to the same quarter last year, driven largely by acquisitions with organic growth contributing 3%. However, the net loss for the quarter was €120.9 million, primarily due to a €221.7 million expense related to the accounting treatment of its investment in Asseco. On the positive side, cash flows from operations increased by €16.7 million to €48.4 million, and free cash flow available to shareholders rose by €11.9 million to €22.3 million.

Despite the challenges, Topicus.com Inc. continues to focus on strategic acquisitions, completing deals worth €19.2 million in total consideration during the quarter. The company remains committed to reinvesting its free cash flow into further acquisitions that meet its investment criteria.

Looking ahead, Topicus.com Inc. is poised to continue its growth trajectory through strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies, although it remains cautious of the uncertainties and risks inherent in its industry.

