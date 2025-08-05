TopBuild Reports Q2 2025 Results and Acquires Progressive Roofing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from TopBuild ( (BLD) ).

On August 5, 2025, TopBuild Corp. reported its second-quarter results for 2025, revealing sales of $1.3 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%. The company closed the acquisition of Progressive Roofing, which is expected to bolster its growth in the commercial roofing sector. Despite a 5% decline in sales compared to the previous year, driven by a decrease in installation sales, TopBuild remains optimistic about its long-term business fundamentals. The company has also repurchased 455,000 shares, returning $136 million to shareholders, and plans to continue prioritizing mergers and acquisitions to enhance shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on BLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLD is a Outperform.

TopBuild’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate events are key drivers for its overall score. The technical analysis and valuation components provide a moderate outlook due to potential short-term volatility and the absence of a dividend yield. The company’s resilience in commercial sectors and operational efficiencies, despite challenges in residential markets, support a positive long-term view.

More about TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is a prominent installer of insulation and commercial roofing, as well as a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products, serving the construction industry in the United States and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 412,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.76B

