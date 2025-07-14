Top Win Partners with KCGI for Strategic Investment in SGA Co., Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AsiaStrategy ( (SORA) ) has issued an update.

On July 14, 2025, Top Win International Limited announced a partnership with Simon Gerovich of Metaplanet and Korea’s KCGI for a planned investment in SGA Co., Ltd., a KOSDAQ-listed software services provider. This consortium aims to become the largest shareholder in SGA, with the investment proceeds directed towards strategic asset acquisitions and corporate purposes. SGA plans to leverage the consortium’s global network to explore new digital asset initiatives while maintaining its core operations. The terms of the investment are still under negotiation, with no definitive agreement signed yet.

More about AsiaStrategy

Top Win International Limited, listed on Nasdaq as SORA, is a Hong Kong-based company that specializes in the trading, distribution, and retail of luxury watches from international brands. The company operates through its subsidiary, Top Win International Trading Limited, serving a global B2B network of distributors, independent dealers, and retail sellers. Established in 2001 and headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, Top Win has recently expanded its focus to include the Web3 ecosystem and digital assets.

