Top Spring International Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses in 2024

Top Spring International Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, reaching approximately HK$1,369.3 million, a 43.5% rise from the previous year. Despite this growth, the company faced a substantial loss attributable to equity shareholders, amounting to approximately HK$1,832.6 million, with a gross loss margin of 8.5%. The company’s net gearing ratio increased to 80.0%, and no final dividend was recommended for the year.

Top Spring International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property development and investment. The company focuses on the development and sale of residential and commercial properties, including shopping malls, community commercial centers, retail shops, offices, and car park units.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 95,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$494.5M

