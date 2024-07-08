Top Shelf Options Begin Trading on ASX

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. (AU:TSI) has released an update.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd., an Australian distiller known for premium spirits, has announced the commencement of ASX quotation for options linked to its recent entitlement offer. The options, trading under the code TSIO, have met the conditions for quotation following a period of reinstatement. This move reflects the company’s ongoing growth, including its venture into creating Australia’s first range of agave spirits.

