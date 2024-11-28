Top Form International Updates Board Structure and Roles

Top Form International Limited (HK:0333) has released an update.

Top Form International Limited has announced its current board structure, led by Executive Directors Mr. Wong Chung Chong as Chairman, Mr. Wong Kai Chung as CEO, and Mr. Wong Kai Chi as Managing Director. The company also detailed the membership of its three board committees, highlighting key roles for its independent non-executive directors. This organizational update provides insight into the governance framework guiding Top Form’s strategic decisions.

