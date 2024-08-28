Top Form International Projects Turnaround Year

Top Form International Limited (HK:0333) has released an update.

Top Form International Limited expects to report a net profit close to breakeven for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, a significant improvement from the previous year’s HK$78.5 million net loss. This positive shift is attributed to increased customer demand, a higher margin product mix, and effective cost control measures. Investors are encouraged to exercise caution when trading the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0333 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.