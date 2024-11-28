Top Form International Announces AGM Success and New Director

Top Form International Limited (HK:0333) has released an update.

Top Form International Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of key directors and the appointment of Mr. Tai Lun, Paul as an independent non-executive director. Additionally, the company authorized directors to manage share issuance and repurchase, reflecting shareholder confidence in the board’s strategic direction. This development signals stability and potential growth for interested investors.

