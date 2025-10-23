Tooru plc Expands OAF Brand in Tesco, Eyes Broader Market Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RiverFort Global Opportunities Plc ( (GB:TOO) ) has provided an announcement.

Tooru plc has announced that its gluten-free brand, Juvela, has expanded its product listings in Tesco to eight under the new OAF brand, with ongoing growth and discussions to enter other major supermarket chains. The OAF brand aims to attract health-conscious consumers by offering gluten-free products made from specially formulated wheat starch, distinguishing itself from other brands that use rice flour. This strategic move is expected to enhance Juvela’s market presence and create significant value for shareholders by tapping into the growing demand for gluten-free products.

Tooru plc is a company operating in the health and wellness sector, focusing on gluten-free products. Its primary offerings include the Juvela brand, known for coeliac prescription-led products, and the newly launched OAF brand, which targets a broader health-conscious consumer base in the Free-From aisle.

