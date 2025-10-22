Tonix Pharma Begins FOCUS Study on AVP-D Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ).

On October 22, 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient was dosed in the FOCUS study at Massachusetts General Hospital, targeting adult patients with arginine-vasopressin deficiency (AVP-D). The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover pilot designed to evaluate the company’s intranasal potentiated oxytocin products, TNX-2900 and TNX-1900, on markers of anxiety, depression, and socioemotional functioning. This trial aims to generate preliminary data for future studies on oxytocin replacement therapy, potentially impacting the treatment landscape for AVP-D and improving patient quality of life.

The most recent analyst rating on (TNXP) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target.

More about Tonix Pharma

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated biotechnology company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. The company’s development portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, immunology, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases. Tonix has received FDA approval for Tonmya, a non-opioid analgesic for fibromyalgia, and markets treatments for acute migraine. Their rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900 for Prader-Willi syndrome, and they are developing vaccines and antibodies for diseases like mpox, smallpox, and Lyme Disease.

Average Trading Volume: 1,455,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $173.9M

