Tongguan Gold to Review Mid-Year Results and Dividend

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. (HK:0340) has released an update.

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. announced a forthcoming board meeting to be held on August 26, 2024, where they will review the interim financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend for the first half of the year. The meeting will take place at the Bank of America Tower in Hong Kong. The notice comes amid anticipation from investors eager to assess the company’s mid-year performance and potential shareholder returns.

