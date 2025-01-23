Tongdao Liepin Group Engages in New Structured Deposit Subscription

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Tongdao Liepin Group ( (HK:6100) ) has provided an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced a new subscription of a corporate structured deposit product through its wholly owned subsidiary, TD Elite (Tianjin) Information Technology Co., Ltd. This subscription amounts to RMB85 million and is pegged to the EUR/USD exchange rate with a principal-guaranteed return. This move is part of a series of structured deposit product subscriptions aimed at enhancing the company’s financial management strategies. The transaction falls under the discloseable transactions category according to Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but exempt from shareholder approval. The subscription is expected to potentially impact the company’s financial positioning by providing low-risk investment returns.

More about Tongdao Liepin Group

YTD Price Performance: -10.31%

Average Trading Volume: 2,549,687

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.46B

