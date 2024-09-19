Tongda Group Subsidiary Invests in Wealth Product

Tongda Group Holdings (DE:TJC) has released an update.

Tongda Group Holdings has announced that its subsidiary Tongda Chuang Zhi has invested RMB 50 million in a wealth management product from Industrial Bank, expected to yield an annualized return rate of 1.50% to 2.25%. The investment is a structured deposit linked to the Shanghai gold index, with a 61-day term. This transaction is classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules due to its percentage ratios, necessitating public notification and announcement.

