Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee

Gome Finance Technology Co ( (HK:0628) ) has provided an announcement.

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited has established an audit committee as part of its board of directors, comprising non-executive directors, including independent non-executive directors with relevant expertise. The committee is tasked with overseeing the company’s financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s governance structure and ensuring transparency and accountability in its financial operations.

More about Gome Finance Technology Co

Average Trading Volume: 534,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.53B

