Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited Forms Nomination Committee to Enhance Board Diversity and Governance

Gome Finance Technology Co ( (HK:0628) ) has shared an announcement.

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited has established a Nomination Committee as part of its board of directors to oversee the nomination of directors and ensure a diverse and effective board composition. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure, identifying qualified candidates for board membership, and assessing directors’ contributions and time commitments. This initiative aims to align the board’s composition with the company’s corporate strategy and culture, enhancing its governance and operational effectiveness.

