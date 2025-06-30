Tong Tong AI Social Group Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Gome Finance Technology Co ( (HK:0628) ).

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its various committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Zhou Yafei serving as the Chairman. The announcement outlines the leadership of key committees such as Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategy, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Gome Finance Technology Co

Average Trading Volume: 534,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.53B

