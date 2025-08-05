TOMRA Systems ASA Completes Acquisition of Australian Subsidiary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TOMRA Systems ASA has acquired the remaining 20% of Tomra Collection Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary within the TOMRA Group, for AUD 94 million. This acquisition, financed through existing liquidity facilities, is expected to reduce TOMRA Group’s equity by EUR 11 million, potentially impacting its financial structure and market positioning.

More about Tomra Systems ASA

TOMRA Systems ASA is a global leader in developing solutions for circular economies and resource productivity. The company specializes in automated identification, collection, grading, and sorting of resources, aiming to transform waste into valuable resources. With approximately 113,700 installations in over 100 markets worldwide, TOMRA reported total revenues of EUR 1,348 million in 2024 and employs 5,300 people globally. TOMRA is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 382,521

Current Market Cap: NOK41.91B

