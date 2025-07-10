Tomoku Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock-Based Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tomoku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3946) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tomoku Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury shares as transfer-restricted stock-based remuneration, a decision made by the Board of Directors on June 24, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 31,200 common shares at a price of ¥2,808 per share, amounting to a total of ¥87,609,600, and is aimed at incentivizing its directors and executive officers, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

Tomoku Co., Ltd. operates in the packaging industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of packaging materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Mitsuo Nakahashi.

