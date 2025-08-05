TOM Group Reports Revenue Growth and Reduced Losses Amid Economic Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TOM Group ( (HK:2383) ) has issued an announcement.

TOM Group reported a 1.1% increase in consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025, despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. The company narrowed its losses by 31% and saw improvements in its e-commerce venture with China Post. The Group divested a loss-making social media business and plans to focus on growth opportunities while maintaining financial prudence.

More about TOM Group

TOM Group operates in the media and technology sectors, focusing on investments in China rural e-commerce, fintech, and advanced data analytics. The company is also involved in publishing, maintaining a strong market position in Taiwan.

Average Trading Volume: 166,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.76B

