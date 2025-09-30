Tolins Tyres Limited Appoints New Statutory Auditors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tolins Tyres Limited ( (IN:TOLINS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tolins Tyres Limited has announced the appointment of M/s. P T Joseph & Co. as its new statutory auditors for a five-year term, following a decision made at the company’s Annual General Meeting. This strategic move aligns with the company’s dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and compliance, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and operational transparency.

Tolins Tyres Limited, formerly known as Tolins Tyres Private Limited, operates in the tyre manufacturing industry. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 certified, indicating a strong commitment to quality management standards. Based in Kerala, India, Tolins Tyres focuses on producing durable and reliable tyres, emphasizing safety and longevity.

