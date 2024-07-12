TOKYU REIT Updates Operating Forecast and Investment Strategy

TOKYU REIT (JP:8957) has released an update.

TOKYU REIT has updated its operating condition and distribution forecast for the 42nd and 43rd fiscal periods ending July 2024 and January 2025, respectively. The company has also engaged in property acquisition and disposition, as well as a capital re-investment model that involves reinvesting funds from property sales into real estate development, aimed at revitalizing and enhancing the value of investment areas along the Tokyu line.

