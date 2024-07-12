TOKYU REIT Updates Fiscal Period Forecasts

TOKYU REIT (JP:8957) has released an update.

TOKYU REIT, Inc. has revised its expected operating condition and distribution forecast for the 42nd and 43rd fiscal periods ending July 2024 and January 2025, respectively. The adjustment reflects a slight increase in forecasted revenues and net income for both periods, with distribution per unit for FP 42 rising by 50 yen. The revisions are partly due to a 73 million yen gain from a recent property sale and updated assumptions for the forecasted figures.

