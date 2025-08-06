Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Extends Stock Compensation Plan with Additional Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings ( (JP:3289) ) has issued an announcement.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation has announced the continuation of its stock compensation plan for directors and executive officers, with an additional trust contribution to acquire more company shares. This move, approved by the board of directors, aims to align the interests of the company’s leadership with its long-term performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate governance positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3289) stock is a Buy with a Yen1350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyu Fudosan Holdings stock, see the JP:3289 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyu Fudosan Holdings

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company provides a range of services including residential and commercial property development, real estate leasing, and property management, primarily in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 2,367,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen797.4B

