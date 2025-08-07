Tokyu Corporation Announces Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tokyu ( (JP:9005) ) has issued an update.

Tokyu Corporation announced the acquisition of 3,731,200 of its own common shares, valued at 6,259,543,579 yen, through market purchases conducted between July 1 and July 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader share buyback program approved by the Board of Directors, which allows for the acquisition of up to 6,500,000 shares valued at up to 10 billion yen by March 31, 2026, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9005) stock is a Buy with a Yen2000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyu stock, see the JP:9005 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyu

Average Trading Volume: 1,386,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1051.8B

See more insights into 9005 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

