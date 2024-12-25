Tokyo Tatemono Increases Profit and Dividend Forecasts

Tokyo Tatemono Co (JP:8804) has released an update.

Tokyo Tatemono Co. has finalized a significant gain of ¥25.9 billion from selling shares of Hulic Co., leading to an upward revision of its annual profit forecast to ¥62 billion and boosting its dividend projections to 90 yen per share. This strategic move highlights the company’s robust financial management, attracting the attention of investors keen on dividend growth and strong financial performance.

