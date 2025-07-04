Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Proposes Name Change to Enhance Corporate Image

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1939) ) has provided an update.

Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposal to change its English name to Shangshan Gold International Holdings Limited and its Chinese name to 上善黃金國際控股有限公司. This change is contingent upon shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM and the issuance of a certificate of change of name by the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. The board believes that the new name will enhance the company’s corporate image and support future business development.

More about Tokyo Chuo Auction Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,426,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.12B

For detailed information about 1939 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

